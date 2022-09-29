Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, a growth of 146.5% from the August 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MDNA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MDNA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 477,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,960. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medicenna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MDNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 66,665 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

