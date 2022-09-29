Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 503 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 492 ($5.94). 2,036,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,968,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491.60 ($5.94).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Mediclinic International to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.56) to GBX 504 ($6.09) in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 464 ($5.61) target price on shares of Mediclinic International in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 493.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 429.88. The firm has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,460.00.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

