MediShares (MDS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,454.00

MediShares (MDS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $634,600.00 and approximately $12,454.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MediShares

MediShares’ genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org.

Buying and Selling MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is a Ethereum based, decentralized, open-source mutual aid marketplace. Anyone can join a mutual aid scheme through sending variable amount of MDS to a smart contract.. Anyone can become a mutual aid insurer based on the smart contract templates provided by MediShares, and can profit from it.”

