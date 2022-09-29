Mehmood Khan Buys 239 Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) insider Mehmood Khan acquired 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,092 ($73.61) per share, with a total value of £14,559.88 ($17,592.90).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down GBX 59.29 ($0.72) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,008.71 ($72.60). 1,401,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,484.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,242.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,420.24.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

RKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,841.67 ($94.75).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

