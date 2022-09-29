Menlo Advisors LLC Acquires 52,935 Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,935 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF accounts for 3.4% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $23,316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 837.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 80,581 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 65,176 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IGE traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.02. 467,362 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.