Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

MRCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Howard L. Lance bought 5,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,456.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,740 shares of company stock worth $896,663 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 653,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83,614 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $42.39 on Thursday. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

