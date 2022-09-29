Merlin Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Merlin Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $290.18 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $280.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.