Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MACK opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.37. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

