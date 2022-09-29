Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in September

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Metso Outotec Oyj Trading Down 0.2 %

Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. 1,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.12.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OUKPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.90 ($11.12) to €10.70 ($10.92) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metso Outotec Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.