MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,850. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 141,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 39.6% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

