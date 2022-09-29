MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,850. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
