Michel Léonard Acquires 7,500 Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) Director Michel Léonard acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.18 per share, with a total value of C$23,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,879 shares in the company, valued at C$1,130,983.46.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of BTB.UN stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.16. 328,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.15. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$3.07 and a one year high of C$4.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTB.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.60 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

