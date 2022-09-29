Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.84

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 18863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter. Microvast had a negative net margin of 122.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

