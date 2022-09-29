Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.84

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 18863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
Microvast Stock Down 8.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.
Institutional Trading of Microvast
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Microvast Company Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microvast (MVST)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.