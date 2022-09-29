Midas Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for about $29.15 or 0.00150601 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Midas has a market capitalization of $75.99 million and $743,548.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Mirai (MIRAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

