MileVerse (MVC) Achieves Market Cap of $15.24 Million

MileVerse (MVC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $15.24 million and $1.29 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s launch date was June 24th, 2021. MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MileVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “MileVerse is a compound word of Mileage and Verse, meaning to build a new ecosystem of mileage services. MileVerse is an integrated mileage payment platform that provides a service that customers can use at affiliated stores by exchanging mileage that has not been used and has expired for the company‘s own currency, MVP (MileVerse-Point).MVC is an ERC-20 token issued on the Ethereum Mainnet. MVC tokens can be exchanged using addresses individually held on the Ethereum Mainnet platform. They can be exchanged for MVC tokens as MVP of the MileVerse project. In addition, MVC tokens can be converted into cash after listing on the exchange in the future. After listing, MileVerse provides a Smart Wallet function to exchange between individuals for users to exchange conveniently.”

