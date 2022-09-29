MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. MillerKnoll updated its Q2 guidance to $0.39-0.45 EPS.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 4.0 %

MLKN opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.22. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -138.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MillerKnoll to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

