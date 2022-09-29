MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Gap Down to $19.87

Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $18.75. MillerKnoll shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 12,815 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 12.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -138.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in MillerKnoll by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MillerKnoll by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in MillerKnoll by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Further Reading

