Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Down 54.9% in September

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the August 31st total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 359.5 days.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of MICCF stock remained flat at $10.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Rating)

See Also

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.