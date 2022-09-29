Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Down 54.9% in September

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the August 31st total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 359.5 days.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of MICCF stock remained flat at $10.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.