Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Down 54.9% in September

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the August 31st total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 359.5 days.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance
Shares of MICCF stock remained flat at $10.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13.
About Millicom International Cellular
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Millicom International Cellular (MICCF)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.