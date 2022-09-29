Minter Network (BIP) Hits One Day Volume of $2,336.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $2,336.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,266,118,693 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. The Reddit community for Minter Network is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. Telegram | Medium “

