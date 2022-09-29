Minter Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,336.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $2,336.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,266,118,693 coins. The Reddit community for Minter Network is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

