Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.56

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 68471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,639,000 after buying an additional 6,037,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 1,569,529 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,903,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 791,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

