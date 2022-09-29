Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.56

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 68471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 2.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
