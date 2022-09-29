Moffett Nathanson Cuts Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target to $29.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s current price.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.31. 149,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.83. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

