Monarch Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.8% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $258.65. 42,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,855. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $254.27 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

