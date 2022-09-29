Monarch Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,243,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Stryker by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 302,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,066 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

SYK stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.16. 10,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,361. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

