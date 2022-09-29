Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 76,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $7,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,197. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.84. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

