Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $11.40 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 3.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MCD traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $235.07. 51,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,225. The company has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.98. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

