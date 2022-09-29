Monarch Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 167,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 26,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CARR traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.00. 47,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,028. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

