Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 75,226 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,226 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $697,303.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,574.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $553.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.