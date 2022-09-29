Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Bandwidth by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,021,000 after buying an additional 564,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 257,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 110,209 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $317.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $94.76.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $66,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.