Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,074 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 0.6 %

EBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point raised their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.12 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 25.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

