Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,085 shares during the period. American Vanguard makes up about 1.0% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after buying an additional 78,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AVD opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $586.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Vanguard news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,500 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares in the company, valued at $21,630,699.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

