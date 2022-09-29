Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of United Fire Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter worth $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $219.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In other news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,554.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,554.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,412.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $186,765. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

