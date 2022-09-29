Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 0.4% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Funko by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 512,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Funko by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

FNKO opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

FNKO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,795. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

