Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 79,035 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,035 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Entravision Communications worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 43.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 26.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

EVC stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.