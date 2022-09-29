Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 10,905 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Berry worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after buying an additional 243,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,208,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 64,686 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 604,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.15 million, a P/E ratio of 190.55 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.15%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

