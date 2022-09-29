Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 41,595 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,595 shares during the quarter. Shore Bancshares makes up approximately 1.0% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of Shore Bancshares worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

SHBI stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $353.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 18.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.