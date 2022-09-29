Moneda USA Inc. Cuts Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Moneda USA Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,539,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,765 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises 28.8% of Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $22,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vale by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,115,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,677,000 after buying an additional 659,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vale by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 177,703 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,248,000 after buying an additional 4,065,408 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,503,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

