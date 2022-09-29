MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.16 EPS.
MongoDB Stock Performance
MDB traded down $4.96 on Thursday, hitting $196.35. 26,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,440. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.19. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $188.17 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.95.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,160 shares of company stock worth $18,741,755. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
