MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.16 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB traded down $4.96 on Thursday, hitting $196.35. 26,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,440. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.19. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $188.17 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $386.83.

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,160 shares of company stock worth $18,741,755. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

