MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MonotaRO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

MonotaRO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 24,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.