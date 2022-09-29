Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Montage Gold Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Montage Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,282. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.
