Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Montage Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Montage Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,282. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

