Monte Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $217.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.75 and its 200 day moving average is $234.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

