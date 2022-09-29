Monte Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for approximately 2.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

