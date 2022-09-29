Monte Financial Group LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up about 2.4% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,357,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $242,083,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

