Monte Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.91 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

