Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases 311 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $12,839,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $165.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

