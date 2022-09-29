Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 308 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ED opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average is $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

