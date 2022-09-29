Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 70000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.43 price target on Monument Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. It primarily focuses on the gold deposits; and explores for copper and iron deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

