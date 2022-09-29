MoonBear.finance (MBF) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $256,257.00

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. One MoonBear.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonBear.finance has a market cap of $256,257.00 and $13,215.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoonBear.finance has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonBear.finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MoonBear.finance

MoonBear.finance’s genesis date was July 29th, 2021. MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 985,604,343,710 coins. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance. MoonBear.finance’s official website is moonbear.finance.

Buying and Selling MoonBear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonBear Finance (MBF) is a community-driven, fair launched, decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency token with supercharged tokenomics. Whenever there is a sale of $MBF token, 2% of the amount is put towards future buyback transactions.As a MoonBear ($MBF) token holder, users will be supporting its ability to raise funds for the Moon bear cause. From every sale transaction, 2% of the transaction amount will be deducted as a fee and donated towards initiatives to help save and repopulate the moon bear species and other endangered wildlife.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonBear.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonBear.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonBear.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonBear.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonBear.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.