Morgan Stanley Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $373.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.40.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $394.55 on Thursday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.52.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

