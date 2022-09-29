Morgan Stanley Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $288.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $288.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

MCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.33.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $251.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $247.84 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

