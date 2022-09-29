Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,475,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $229.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.52. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total value of $2,532,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

